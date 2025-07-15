Investigation Launched After Vehicle Set Ablaze In South Windsor



The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is searching for suspects after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Police say that shortly before 2:00am Tuesday they were called to a report of a vehicle fire in the 4100 block of Roseland Drive West. Upon arrival, they discovered a silver sports car fully engulfed in flames. Windsor Fire & Rescue Services attended and quickly extinguished the blaze.

No physical injuries were reported; however, the vehicle was destroyed.

Investigators urge residents in the mapped area of the incident to review surveillance or dashcam footage from between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. for suspicious activity or individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.