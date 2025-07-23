Improvements Underway To Dieppe Gardens Memorial Lookout Area
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 23rd, 2025, 1:12pm
Work continues at the Dieppe Gardens Memorial lookout area and the nearby south pathway along Riverside Drive.
The project includes the replacement of existing park lighting with new poles and LED light fixtures, installation of new concrete pathway around the Eternal Flame, and adjacent asphalt pathway rehabilitation.
The work is expected to be complete by mid-August 2025, weather permitting.
