Impaired Driver Crashes Into LaSalle Wine Store

An alleged impaired driver crashed into a LaSalle wine store over the weekend.

Police say the vehicle hit the store shortly before 12:00pm Saturday in the 5800 block of Malden Road and came to rest inside the store.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested. He was taken to the police station for breath tests, where it was learned his blood alcohol concentration was more than two times the legal limit.

The 59-year-old LaSalle man has been charged with impaired driving. His licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days. He sustained minor injuries, and no other injuries were reported by employees or nearby shoppers.