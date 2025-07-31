Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Launches Imagine Campaign To Transform Campus

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has launched the Imagine Campaign, with plans for a transformative new addition to the HDGH Prince Road campus that will enhance healthcare services for Windsor-Essex County residents.

The newly constructed facility will be the central location for Outpatient Rehabilitative Services offered by HDGH. Care will be provided by healthcare experts, including Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, and Certified Rehab Assistants, along with clerks and leadership. Construction is anticipated to be finished in the fall of 2025.

“This campaign was made possible thanks to an extraordinary act of generosity. We are thrilled to announce that the campaign was kick-started by a transformational gift of $1.5M by the Toldo Foundation,” said Bill Marra, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. “Their commitment to improving care in our region has been a driving force behind this campaign, and in recognition of their generosity, the new Centre will proudly bear their name, The Toldo Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre.”

Supporting the over 15,000 patient visits each year, the new Centre will boast impressive features such as: brand new exercise equipment including exercise bikes, parallel bars, slide boards, and resistance bands, to name a few; walking track; simulated kitchen to rebuild confidence while moving and completing tasks in a traditional home setting; simulated bathroom to support independence in personal care; private consultation and therapy rooms; along with direct patient drop off with an outdoor canopy.

Community members interested in supporting the Imagine Campaign can visit online here.