Hospice Rubber Duck Race Returns This Friday With A $20,000 Prize

The Hospice’s annual Rubber Duck Race takes place this Friday evening at Lakeview Park in Belle River at 6:30pm.

Thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will be hoisted into the air and dropped from the top of a fire truck, splashing into the canal and racing toward the finish line! Each ticket, linked to a numbered duck, is available to purchase for $20. The first duck paddling across the finish line wins a grand prize of $20,000, with second and third place winners receiving $500 and $250. Winners will be announced immediately following the race, and winners do not have to be present to win.

A fun-filled evening hosted to directly support care for Hospice patients and families across Windsor and Essex County. The event takes place just ahead of the Lakeshore Summer Parks Concert Series performance by Leave Those Kids Alone and promises excitement for all ages.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Lakeshore Fire Department, as well as to all of our dedicated volunteers, and to everyone who has purchased a rubber duck ticket in support of hospice care,” says Katharen Bortolin, Hospice Executive Director. “Your generosity and the incredible community spirit you bring helps ensure that compassionate, memorable care is available to those who need it most, across our community.”

Attendees can enjoy pre-race entertainment, including face painting, and the chance to purchase last-minute rubber duck tickets.