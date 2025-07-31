Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Hogs For Hospice Hits Leamington This Weekend

Thursday July 31st, 2025, 5:30pm

Hogs for Hospice takes place this weekend in Leamington at Seacliff Park.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, and much more.

The weekend highlight is the official ride of Hogs for Hospice, ‘Tour the Tip,’ a 4-hour organized ride that leads riders to the most southern tip of mainland Canada inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads across the County with a short rest stop before returning to Seacliff Park. The ride kicks off at 10:30am.

