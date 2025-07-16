Highway 401 Westbound Closed

Windsor-Essex

Wednesday July 16th, 2025, 11:37am

County News
0
0

OPP have closed Highway 401 westbound at Kent Bridge Rd due to a collision involving a transport truck.

The highway will be closed while the truck is being removed.

There were no injuries reported.

windsoriteDOTca
