Highway 401 Westbound Closed
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 16th, 2025, 11:37am
OPP have closed Highway 401 westbound at Kent Bridge Rd due to a collision involving a transport truck.
The highway will be closed while the truck is being removed.
There were no injuries reported.
