Health Unit Says Measles Wastewater Signal Rising

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has sent reminders to school-aged children in WEC who are overdue for the important measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

This comes as the Health Unit also reports a recent increase in measles virus detected through wastewater surveillance in the region.

The Health Unit says that while no direct link has been established between the wastewater signal and school-aged populations, the signal serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining high community immunization coverage to protect children.

“Wastewater surveillance is one of the tools we use to monitor public health trends,” said Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health. “Although clinical measles cases remain low, the presence of the virus back in the wastewater suggests that we must remain vigilant.”

WECHU is offering catch-up immunization clinics throughout the summer to help families in need of support with immunizations.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for families to access this important vaccine,” said Dr. Aloosh. “With the school year approaching and the measles virus detected in wastewater, this is a timely opportunity to ensure our community remains protected against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Residents are encouraged to check their immunization records and contact their healthcare provider or WECHU for assistance.