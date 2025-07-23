Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Launches Volunteer Recruitment For Emergency Response Program

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is calling on community members to join a new volunteer team that’s preparing to respond when disaster strikes.

With over $580,000 in provincial funding, Habitat Windsor-Essex is launching a new arm of its Repair Revolution Program. This effort is designed to train and equip local volunteers to assist during floods, storms, and other emergencies. The program not only strengthens local readiness, it will eventually allow Habitat Windsor-Essex teams to be deployed as part of Ontario Corps across Ontario when communities are in need.

This pilot project is part of a broader effort by the Province of Ontario to strengthen the response capabilities of Ontario Corps partners around the province, including Habitat Windsor-Essex, to ensure communities are better prepared to respond to local emergencies.

“This is about building more than homes—we’re building community resilience,” said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. “We’ve seen the devastating impacts of floods, fires, and extreme weather. Now, we’re preparing trained teams of volunteers to help families recover faster, safer, and with dignity.”

The program will train 50 core volunteers and 6 team leads in essential emergency remediation skills such as water damage restoration, mold and smoke remediation, safe demolition and rebuilding CPR and first aid and disaster preparedness education.

Volunteers will gain hands-on experience by working alongside experienced trainers on real repair projects through Habitat’s Repair Revolution program.

Community members are invited to learn more and get involved are welcome to attend a volunteer open house on Thursday, July 31st, 2025, at 6:30pm at the Habitat ReStore – 51 Edinborough Street.