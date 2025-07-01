NEWS >

Gas Presence Reported In Wheatley

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 7:45pm

Chatham-Kent fire officials were called to the smell of gas at 35 Talbot Street West in Wheatley Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:00pm from a member of the public who detected a strong odour in the area. Emergency crews responded promptly and confirmed the presence of gas.

No evacuations were ordered, and officials said that a few nearby homes have been advised to shelter in place as a precaution, and that Chief Officers are visiting neighbouring homes to offer reassurance and answer any questions from residents.

Just after 7:00pm, fire officials reported that as the situation stabilizes, crews will be scaled down for the evening, with a dedicated emergency crew remaining on site overnight to continue monitoring. They stressed that public safety remains the top priority, and anyone affected by the incident has spoken directly to a chief officer.

