Ford Test Track Park North Parking Lot Improvements Complete
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 27th, 2025, 9:18am
Improvements to parking flow at the Ford Test Track north parking lot have been completed.
This project included granular surface rehabilitation, drainage enhancements, and four new paved accessible spaces.
Medians were also added in the middle to mark off parking spaces, which will allow maximum use of the lot during peak times.
