Fire On Moy Avenue

A fire has destroyed an east Windsor home.

It broke out in the 2300 block of Moy Avenue just before 10:00pm Thursday.

Due to the size of the fire, fire crews had to take a defensive attack and not enter the home.

Damage is set at over $600,000, and three people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.

A fire investigator was unable to enter the 1.5-storey house due to the unsafe structure, so the cause is unknown.