Fire Code Violations Lead To Fines For Local Greenhouse Operation In Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington has obtained convictions resulting in fines totalling more than $2,500 to a local unnamed greenhouse operation following a fire safety inspection of an associated worker bunkhouse.

The inspection revealed multiple violations of the Ontario Fire Code related to the maintenance of life safety systems.

The following violations were identified: failure to repair a damaged closure, failure to maintain smoke alarms in operating condition, failure to replace carbon monoxide alarms within the timeframe specified by the manufacturer, and failure to maintain the smoke alarm power supply in operating condition.

“Fire and life safety devices are critical to protecting lives, especially in residential accommodations such as worker bunkhouses,” said Fire Chief Don Williamson. “These devices are only effective when properly installed and maintained. Property owners have a legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety of those who live or work on their premises.”