Expressway Construction Update

Construction on the Expressway continues on the east end of the city.

The Expressway remains reduced to one lane in each direction between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road for bridge rehabilitation. Stage 2 of the project is switching to the median lanes of the roadway.

The westbound off-ramp to northbound Lauzon Parkway and the eastbound on-ramp from Lauzon Parkway are now open.

The work is ongoing until Friday, August 15th, 2025.