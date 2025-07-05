Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Expressway Construction Update

Saturday July 5th, 2025, 3:35pm

Construction
0
0

Construction on the Expressway continues on the east end of the city.

The Expressway remains reduced to one lane in each direction between Lauzon Parkway and Banwell Road for bridge rehabilitation. Stage 2 of the project is switching to the median lanes of the roadway.

The westbound off-ramp to northbound Lauzon Parkway and the eastbound on-ramp from Lauzon Parkway are now open.

The work is ongoing until Friday, August 15th, 2025.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message