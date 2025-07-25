Expect Delays At The Bridge
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 25th, 2025, 5:05pm
The Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region, is reporting longer than normal border wait times at Ambassador Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge.
They say this is due to a partial systems outage and higher traffic volumes.
Border wait times can be found online here.
