Expect Delays At The Bridge

Friday July 25th, 2025, 5:05pm

City News
The Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region, is reporting longer than normal border wait times at Ambassador Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge.

They say this is due to a partial systems outage and higher traffic volumes.

Border wait times can be found online here.

