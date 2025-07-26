Windsor-Essex

Essex County Plowing Match Takes Place Next Weekend

Saturday July 26th, 2025, 11:28am

County News
Handout photo

The Essex County annual Plowing Match takes place on Saturday, August 2nd.

This free event will feature the plowing competition, with many local competitors and competitors from across Southwestern Ontario. Small plows, large plows, antique plows, and rollover-type plows will all be present.

Other events include the popular Queen of the Furrow Competition. This leadership program is for young women ages 18-25 who will demonstrate and be judged on their plowing abilities, knowledge of the agricultural industry, public speaking, and an interview with a panel of judges. Danielle Gagnon will represent Essex County as the 2025 Queen of the Furrow. Danielle looks forward to meeting many people and showcasing her plowing skills at the plowing match.

Some other weekend highlights include a “Kids Zone” sponsored by the Lally Auto—Summer Fun Patrol and garden tractor plowing for children to try their hand at the sport. There will also be many agricultural displays, demos, and a covered farm wagon for riding on to check out all the action across the field. The Rotary Club of Essex will also be on-site, providing breakfast and lunch for purchase.

It runs from 10:00am to 3:00pm at Reaume Farms, located at 5609 Comber Sideroad in Comber.

