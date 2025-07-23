Erie Shores Health Foundation Launches Room Refurbishment Fundraising Campaign After $1 Million Donation

A transformative Room Refurbishment Project, at Erie Shores HealthCare has been set in motion by a $1 million anonymous donation.

“This generous anonymous gift is more than just a donation, it’s a statement of belief in the power of care close to home,” said Penny Bellhouse, Executive Director of the Erie Shores Health Foundation. “We’re incredibly proud to kick off this project with such momentum, and we invite our community to be part of this movement to give every patient a space that reflects the dignity and comfort they deserve.”

The cost for a complete revitalization including bathroom refurbishment ranges from $250,000 to $500,000 per room and bathroom. A complete room refurbishment includes modern finishes, upgraded technology, privacy upgrades, and enhanced accessibility and safety control measures, improvements that will directly impact patient outcomes and their experience of care.

In April 2025, two rooms in Erie Shores HealthCare’s palliative wing were named in honour of LiUNA 625! and Onorio and Lina Iacobelli with Transition to Betterness. Building on that momentum, the newly confirmed anonymous $1 million donation, distinct from the April contributions, has awarded ESHF and ESHC the opportunity to begin additional room renovations.