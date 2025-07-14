Windsor-Essex

Emergency Crews On Scene Of West Windsor Fire

Monday July 14th, 2025, 5:38pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Fire photo

Windsor Fire crews are on scene of a fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue.

It broke out just after 5:00pm, and fire officials on the scene say the fire started in one structure but has spread to others.

Multiple fire units are on scene, including several aerial trucks.

Roads in the area are closed.

