Emergency Crews On Scene Of West Windsor Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 14th, 2025, 5:38pm
Windsor Fire crews are on scene of a fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue.
It broke out just after 5:00pm, and fire officials on the scene say the fire started in one structure but has spread to others.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Multiple fire units are on scene, including several aerial trucks.
Roads in the area are closed.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook