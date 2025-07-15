Windsor-Essex

E.C. Row Expressway Jefferson Avenue Ramp Closures

Tuesday July 15th, 2025, 4:36pm

E.C. Row Expressway on and off-ramps at Jefferson Avenue will be closed for milling and paving work.

The work will take place form 8:00pm to 6:00pm nightly staring on Sunday, July 20th, until Friday, July 25th, 2025.

