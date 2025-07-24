NEWS >

Driver Clocked Going Over 170km/h On The 401

Thursday July 24th, 2025, 11:37am

City News
A Windsor driver experienced his first speeding ticket on Wednesday, and it was a big one.

OPP say that around 10:00pm an officer was on patrol along Highway 401 near Howard Avenue when they observed a vehicle traveling eastbound at 173 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

When pulled over, the 24-year-old male driver from the City of Windsor explained to police that this was their first speeding ticket.

As a result, their driver’s licence was suspended on the spot for 30 days, their vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days, and they will face a future court date.

 

