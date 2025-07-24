Windsor-Essex

Driver Clocked Going 166 km/h In A 80 km/h Zone

Thursday July 24th, 2025, 2:14pm

Lakeshore
A 22-year-old driver from Lakeshore is facing several charges after he was pulled over for speeding.

OPP say that earlier in the day on Thursday, an officer was in the area of Lakeshore Road 305 and Comber Side Road. This area has seen ongoing complaints from residents about aggressive and speeding drivers.

During the patrol, the driver was observed travelling at 166 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

As a result, the driver’s licence was suspended at the roadside for 30 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.

