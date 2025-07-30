Windsor-Essex

Driver Clocked Going 136 km/h On Cabana

Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 11:50am

Crime & Police News
Windsor police pulled over a vehicle going over double the speed limit in the 5200 block of Cabana Road East on Tuesday.

The driver was recorded travelling 136 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

