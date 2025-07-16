Dog Days Of Summer Takes Over Senator Croll Park This Sunday

Tails will be wagging at the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Dog Days of Summer event.

The a full-day celebration for dogs and their humans will take place from 10:00am to 4:00pm at Senator Croll Park (Goyeau and University, adjacent to City Hall).

This free, family-friendly event brings Windsor’s pet-loving community together for a day of entertainment, demonstrations, food trucks, vendors, and dog-friendly fun, all in support of the Windsor Essex Humane Society and St. John Ambulance Dog Therapy Program.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Guests can expect a lively schedule that includes dog-designed demos, splash pools to keep pups cool, treats and accessories from local vendors, and even a $7 Rally Obedience Competition where dogs can show off their skills to discerning judges and audience members.

And the highlight of the afternoon – a playful dog fashion show featuring pups and their people dressed to impress. There’s no registration required, just a great show for spectators.

“The downtown core is always full of energy, but there’s something extra special when you add dogs to the mix,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “This event is about creating joyful experiences, supporting great causes, and giving people another reason to come downtown and connect.”

For more information, visit petfest.ca.