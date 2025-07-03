Digital Pass Unveiled To Further The Support Local Movement

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island relaunched the W.E. Heart Local Digital Pass, a program that provides locals and visitors alike the opportunity to learn more about the agri-tourism scene in the Windsor Essex region, and support local while doing so at www.weheartlocal.ca.

This free guide will help users explore the region and learn all the steps to create a locally sourced meal or purchase one made using locally sourced ingredients. The 60+ stops include farms with roadside stands, craft beverage producers, shops, markets, and butchers brimming with local produce, and restaurants that source all their ingredients locally.

“Windsor Essex is known as a foodie destination, and our partnership with the Essex County Federation of Agriculture and Libro Credit Union on the W.E. Heart Local Program helps emphasize the importance of what our local growers and producers means to the food and drink scene in our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. “By having one of the longest growing seasons in Canada, we are truly blessed with a diverse offering of produce during all growing season. Every day, our farmers and producers provide authentic, tasty ingredients to locals and visitors alike. With the use of a digital W.E. Heart Local Digital Pass, consumers can go on a unique journey through Windsor Essex, tasting the best of what we have to offer all year long.”

The digital pass is free and requires no download to use. Once users have registered, they can check in at any of the 60+ participating locations while they take a self-guided tour across the region. This year’s incentive to explore includes a monthly giveaway highlighting our local partners and their offerings. Each month, users will receive a digital digest direct to their email profiling the giveaway, plus locally sourced recipes using those items as well as exclusive offers available when they check in at each location, including free tastings, discounts, and bonus items with purchase.

Registration for the W.E Heart Local Digital Pass is available now at www.weheartlocal.ca/passport.

