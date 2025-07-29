Crash In Leamington Involving Three-Wheeled Motorcycle

The Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Street West in Leamington.

It happened just before 7:00pm on Monday on Talbot Street West.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Drivers from both vehicles were transported to the hospital in ambulances; one driver with serious injuries and the other as a precaution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.