Crash In Leamington Involving Three-Wheeled Motorcycle

Monday July 28th, 2025, 9:13pm

Leamington
OPP photo

The Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Street West in Leamington.

It happened just before 7:00pm on Monday on Talbot Street West.

Drivers from both vehicles were transported to the hospital in ambulances; one driver with serious injuries and the other as a precaution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

windsoriteDOTca
