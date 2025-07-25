Windsor-Essex

County Road 42 Roundabout Construction

Friday July 25th, 2025, 8:30am

County News
Construction of the new roundabout at County Road 42 at County Road 19/Manning Road is well underway.

The construction of the roundabout and other enhancements in the County Road 42 corridor are part of the latest phase of the multi-year reconstruction of the corridor between the City of Windsor boundary and County Road 19.

The multi-year project will increase road capacity and enhance neighbourhood connectivity in the area. It includes widening County Road 42 to five lanes, building new roundabouts, and constructing bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and multi-use trails.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to last until late September.

