County Expands Services At Homelessness Hub In Leamington

The County of Essex is expanding overnight services at the Essex County Homelessness Hub (ECH2), located at 215 Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Operated by Family Services Windsor-Essex, the ECH2 will offer a safe place for people to attend every night from 10:00pm to 8:00am, seven days a week, starting July 21st, 2025, and running through to March 2026.

This initiative builds on the previous warming centre model, which offered a similar service starting in December of 2024 and ending in March of 2025. The overnight program will be operational seven days a week until at least March of 2026, providing greater safety, stability, and access to supports for County residents experiencing homelessness.

“Homelessness is no longer just a big city problem, and the Essex County Homelessness Hub is an important pillar of the County’s response to homelessness in the region,” said Warden Hilda MacDonald, who also serves as the Mayor of Leamington.

“This expansion reflects Essex County Council’s ongoing commitment to services and community partnerships that prioritize the health and well-being of some of the County’s most vulnerable residents. The need is great and growing, and we are committed to meeting that need.”

From December 2024 through the end of March, the ECH2 overnight service recorded 918 visits, with a peak of 37 unique individuals in a single week in February 2025. During the same period, daytime services at the ECH2 supported 245 unique individuals and logged 4,715 visits.

The ECH2 will continue to operate daytime hours from 9:00am to 5:00pm, seven days a week, offering a range of wraparound supports, including housing navigation, replacing identification, assistance accessing income support programs, harm reduction resources, eviction prevention, and access to food, clothing, and hygiene items.

For more information about the Essex County Homelessness Hub and available services, visit www.countyofessex.ca/homelessness-hub or call 519-326-8629 ext. 395.