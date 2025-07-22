CBSA Seizes 187.5 kg Of Cocaine At The Ambassador Bridge

A major drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

On May 23rd, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency border services officers intercepted 187.5 kg of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer of a commercial truck coming into Canada from the United States.

During a secondary examination of the trailer, officers discovered two suitcases and five garbage bags containing 161 bricks of suspected cocaine. The approximate value of the cocaine is $23.4 million.

CBSA officers seized the drugs and arrested the driver, Kambiz Karandish, 55, of Richmond Hill, and transferred him and the suspected cocaine to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Karandish has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“The ongoing efforts of our border services officers to intercept narcotics and weapons is to be commended. The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts. We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets,” said Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency.