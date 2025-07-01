Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

CANADA DAY WEATHER: Tuesday July 1st, 2025

Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday July 1st, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message