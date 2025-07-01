CANADA DAY WEATHER: Tuesday July 1st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 1st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday July 1st, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
