By-Election Called To Fill Vacant Ward 2 Seat

A by-election to fill the vacant Council seat in Ward 2 is planned for the end of October.

Nominations open on Monday, July 21st, 2025, and candidates seeking nomination will have until September 12th, 2025, at 2:00pm. to register.

The by-election will be held on Monday, October 27th, 2025, from 10:00am to 8:00pm. Advance voting will take place on Friday, October 17th, and Saturday, October 18th, 2025, at Campbell Baptist Church, 1821 Wyandotte Street West

Residents seeking nomination must fill out the prescribed forms, which will be available in the City Clerk’s Office as of July 21st. A nomination filing fee of $100 applies (cash, debit, or credit card payment only).

For more information, please contact 311 or visit www.WindsorElections.ca.