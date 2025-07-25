Businesses Remain Open As University Avenue West Construction Continues

Work on a facelift to University Avenue West has been progressing since it started in March of this year.

University Avenue West is under construction between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue for storm sewer, watermain, street lighting and road rehabilitation work.

The almost $20 million project will also include protected bike lanes.

Currently University Avenue is restricted to one lane in each direction. On-street parking and bicycle lanes will not be available during construction.

Once sewer construction is complete, there will be a full road closure for the remainder of the work.

All businesses remain open.