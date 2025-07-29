British Rocker Yungblud Brings Idols World Tour To The Colosseum Stage

Hot off the release of his new album, Idols, Yungblud is set to take The Colosseum stage on Saturday, September 13th.

Yungblud is fast becoming one of the key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from Rock, Punk, and Pop to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances around the world have cemented his place as one of Britain’s most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMA for Best Alternative (2021) and the O2 Silver Clef Award for Best Live Act (2022). Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance. This year, Yungblud debuted his own curated festival Bludfest, and released his first book, the instant No. 1 Sunday Times Best Seller, ‘You Need to Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy’ on Penguin Books.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1st, at 10am online.