Brian Masse Returns To The Multicultural Council To Lead Employment Services Team

Brian Masse has joined The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County as the organization’s new Employment Services Specialist.

Masse rejoins the MCC following a 23-year career as the Member of Parliament for Windsor West.

Prior to his time in Parliament, Masse was part of the MCC team, where he focused on supporting employment-based services that helped newcomers and local residents gain meaningful access to job opportunities.

“I’m excited to come back to where it all started,” said Masse. “The MCC has always been a place that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives. I’m honoured to now help lead a team of professionals who are on the front lines every day—supporting clients, working with employers, and making sure Windsor-Essex continues to thrive through workforce inclusion.”

The MCC offers employment services for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Whether it’s supporting newcomers, young adults, or individuals facing barriers to employment, the organization focuses on identifying skills, preparing clients for work, and connecting them with employers actively hiring across the region. MCC staff work daily to understand local hiring gaps and develop creative, client-focused strategies to meet workforce needs—ensuring that both job seekers and employers benefit.

“Brian brings an incredible level of insight and commitment to the work we do,” said Fred Francis, Executive Director of the MCC. “His return strengthens our mission and helps shine a light on the exceptional work our staff do each day—matching talent to opportunity, providing one-on-one support, and helping individuals build sustainable career paths.”