Armed Suspect Arrested After West End Standoff

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody after an armed standoff with police.

Police say that shortly after 10:00pm on July 21st, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 400 block of Rankin Avenue.

A victim escaped a residence where they had been assaulted, threatened, and forcibly confined by a male suspect. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and learned that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed with an axe and knives. Officers engaged with the suspect, and after approximately one hour of communication, he surrendered without further incident.

The suspect faces the following charges:

• Forcible confinement

• Assault

• Assault with choking

• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm