Amherstburg Resident Wins $103,242 With Lotto 6/49

Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 11:41am

City News
Cody Northgrave of Amherstburg won second prize worth $103,242.40 in the May 17, 2025 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Northgrave, a chef, has been playing the lottery with OLG for nearly 15 years.

“One morning, before grabbing a coffee, I scanned my ticket using the OLG app on my phone,” he said. “I was shocked looking at the prize amount — it was unbelievable!”

He asked his wife to double-check his ticket on her phone, just to be sure it was real.

With his winnings, he plans to take a well-deserved vacation and save for the future.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn’s Variety on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.

windsoriteDOTca
