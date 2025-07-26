Amherstburg Going Car Crazy This Sunday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday July 26th, 2025, 1:38pm
The 19th annual Amherstburg Gone Car Crazy show takes place this Sunday along the town’s main streets from 10:00am to 3:00pm.
The show will feature muscle cars, classic cars, rat rods, tuner cars, luxury cars, street rods, custom 4x4s, custom jeeps, custom trucks, sports cars, and live entertainment.
For more information, check out their website here.
