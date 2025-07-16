75-Year-Old Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Windsor Police has arrested and charged a 75-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in a local park.

Police say that shortly after 9:00pm on July 14th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive East.

Through investigation, officers learned that an elderly male had approached two 15-year-old girls in a park and engaged them in conversation before inappropriately touching one of the teens.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect within the area.

The 75-year-old has been charged with sexual assault.