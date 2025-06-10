Zehrs And Transit Windsor Celebrate 15-Year Partnership Providing Free Shuttle Service For The Ford Fireworks

Zehrs and Transit Windsor are marking the 15th anniversary of a popular community partnership, once again offering free shuttle service to and from the annual Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 2rd3, 2025.

Transit Windsor will provide complimentary direct shuttle service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off location near City Hall.

In addition, regular Transit Windsor bus service will be free across the community beginning at 6:00pm, making it easier than ever for residents to join in the celebration.