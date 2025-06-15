Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor To See $2.1M For Huron Church Road Repairs

Sunday June 15th, 2025, 4:33pm

Construction
0
0

Windsor will see $2,181,352 from the Ontario Government to rehabilitate Huron Church from Poole Avenue to Industrial Drive, including Industrial Drive signalling intersection updates.

The funding is being delivered through the 2025-26 Connecting Links program, which helps maintain vital roads and bridges. A connecting link is a designated municipal road or bridge that connects two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to an international border crossing.

“This new phase of funding shows our government’s continued commitment to modernizing Huron Church Road — a critical link for travellers and trade,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “By protecting Ontario’s infrastructure along the Highway 3 corridor, we’re securing the long-term future of Canada’s busiest border gateway and supporting the prosperity of the Windsor-Essex region.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message