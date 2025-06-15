Windsor To See $2.1M For Huron Church Road Repairs

Windsor will see $2,181,352 from the Ontario Government to rehabilitate Huron Church from Poole Avenue to Industrial Drive, including Industrial Drive signalling intersection updates.

The funding is being delivered through the 2025-26 Connecting Links program, which helps maintain vital roads and bridges. A connecting link is a designated municipal road or bridge that connects two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to an international border crossing.

“This new phase of funding shows our government’s continued commitment to modernizing Huron Church Road — a critical link for travellers and trade,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “By protecting Ontario’s infrastructure along the Highway 3 corridor, we’re securing the long-term future of Canada’s busiest border gateway and supporting the prosperity of the Windsor-Essex region.”