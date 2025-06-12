Windsor Police Looking For Surveillance Footage Following Two Hit-And-Run Collisions Involving Stolen Vehicles

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect involved in two separate hit-and-run collisions.

Police say that shortly before 1:00am on June 9th, 2025, a Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Askin Avenue. Minutes later, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision in the area of California Avenue and Grand Marais Road.

That same day, a Kia Sedona was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Randolph Avenue. The stolen minivan was later involved in a second hit-and-run in the 900 block of Monmouth Road.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both vehicle thefts. Residents and business owners in the following areas are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for suspicious activity during the early morning hours of June 9th, 2025: South Windsor (north of Cabana Road) Walkerville Anyone with relevant video or information on these cases is urged to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com