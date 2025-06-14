Windsor Jewish Film Festival Returns Next Week

The Windsor Jewish Film Festival returns next week taking place June 16th to 19th at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor.

Now celebrating its 22nd year, the Windsor Jewish Film Festival is a cornerstone cultural event in the region, drawing film enthusiasts from across Windsor-Essex, Southwestern Ontario and Metro Detroit. This year’s festival promises a dynamic selection of international, award-winning films that explore Jewish identity, culture, history, and resilience — all through the lens of compelling, modern storytelling.

“Each year, the festival grows in scope and impact,” says Joe Schnayer, Head of Programming & Senior Services for the Windsor Jewish Federation. “This year, we’re proud to present a wider genre, with a special emphasis on comedy – offering audiences an opportunity to see the richness and joy in Jewish life, alongside the more serious and historical narratives.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 2025 lineup will feature dramas, documentaries, and comedies from several countries including Israel, France and the United States. A major highlight is the Opening Night screening of A Real Pain, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin — a poignant and witty film that sets the tone for a thought-provoking week.

For full festival details, film synopses, and ticket information, visit https://www.windsorjewishfilmfestival.ca.