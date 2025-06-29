Windsor Essex Food Bank Association Joins Canada Day Celebration Collecting Can Goods

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, will be along this years Canada Day Parade in downtown Windsor collecting can goods for the Local Food Banks.

Members of the community are urged to bring a canned good or a donation of their choice to the parade, where participants will be pushing grocery carts and collecting their donations. The WEFBA represents 15-member food banks, donated goods from the parade will be distributed proportionally.

“In every community across the country, hunger is a prevalent issue. All the food collected at this food drive will stay 100 per cent local and help to feed our friends and neighbours in need, right here in Windsor and Essex County,” said, June Muir, CEO of the UHC- Hub of Opportunities and President of the WEFBA.