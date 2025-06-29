Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Essex Food Bank Association Joins Canada Day Celebration Collecting Can Goods

Sunday June 29th, 2025, 8:41am

Events Coming Up
0
0

The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, will be along this years Canada Day Parade in downtown Windsor collecting can goods for the Local Food Banks.

Members of the community are urged to bring a canned good or a donation of their choice to the parade, where participants will be pushing grocery carts and collecting their donations. The WEFBA represents 15-member food banks, donated goods from the parade will be distributed proportionally.

“In every community across the country, hunger is a prevalent issue. All the food collected at this food drive will stay 100 per cent local and help to feed our friends and neighbours in need, right here in Windsor and Essex County,” said, June Muir, CEO of the UHC- Hub of Opportunities and President of the WEFBA.

Catch The Canada Day Parade Tuesday

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message