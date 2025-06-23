Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation Announces Fabio Costante As Chief Executive Officer

Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation has announced the appointment of Fabio Costante to Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7th, 2025.

The selection of Costante as CHC’s new Chief Executive Officer was unanimously supported by CHC’s Board of Directors after a thorough and exhaustive search that spanned several months.

Costante says that he submitted his notice of resignation Sunday as City Councillor to the City Clerk, effective June 26th.

“It is an honour to be selected as the next CEO of the CHC. During my over 15 years of community service, housing including social and affordable housing, has been a focus and passion of mine. I want to thank the Board for their trust and confidence in me as we continue to work toward addressing this critical need in our community, and I am excited to work with the team and staff at the CHC in serving our residents and the greater region,” Costante said.

He says he has been assured from the City Clerk that any and all concerns and City matters will be addressed by Council Assistants and the Mayor’s Office.