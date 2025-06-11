Weekend Motown Block Party Brings The Beat To Downtown Windsor

This Saturday, head to Downtown Windsor to feel the beat, move their feet, and step into the soul of the city at the Motown Block Party.

Taking over Pitt Street East, right in front of Panache Ultra Lounge, On A Roll Sushi & Sliders, La Guardia Italian Cuisine, The Cherry Rock Lounge and Eastwoods Grill & Bar, the high-energy celebrations promise an unforgettable evening of food, drinks, dancing, and classic Motown hits.

The party kicks off at 4:00pm, with live entertainment by Soul Delegation hitting the stage from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.

“Motown isn’t just music – it’s movement, memory, and magic,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “Bringing that energy to the heart of Windsor is about more than just entertainment – it’s about celebrating culture, connection, and the soul of the city.”

With free admission, extended patios, themed cocktails, and the streets pulsing with soulful hits, the Motown Block Party is set to bring downtown Windsor to life like never before.