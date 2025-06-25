WEATHER: Wednesday June 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 25th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.
