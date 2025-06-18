WEATHER: Wednesday June 18th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 18th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 18th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.
Tonight, Showers or a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 17.
