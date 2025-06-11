WEATHER: Wednesday June 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 11th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 11th, 2025.
Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
