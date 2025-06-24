Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Tuesday June 24th, 2025

Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday June 24th, 2025.

Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 30 in the afternoon.

High 34. Humidex 45. UV index 11 or extreme.

