WEATHER: Tuesday June 24th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 24th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday June 24th, 2025.
Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 30 in the afternoon.
High 34. Humidex 45. UV index 11 or extreme.
