WEATHER: Tuesday June 17th, 2025

Tuesday June 17th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday June 17th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
