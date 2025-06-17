WEATHER: Tuesday June 17th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 17th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday June 17th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook