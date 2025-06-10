WEATHER: Tuesday June 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday, June 10th, 2025.
Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
